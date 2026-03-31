News

Ex-Alberta Justice minister denied anonymity in discrimination suit, will take legal action against Human Rights Commission

Jonathan Denis, former Alberta Minister of Justice, is seeking damages from the Alberta Human Rights Commission after his request for anonymity in COVID mask trial was denied
Former Alberta Minister of Justice Jonathan Denis
Former Alberta Minister of Justice Jonathan DenisScreengrab from CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Human Rights Tribunal
Alberta Human Rights Commission
Jonathan Denis
Mask Mandate
Mask Exemptions
COVID-19 Alberta

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news