A former CBC employee who lost his job for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine said forced vaccination reflects poorly on his former employer and some of his former colleagues became vaccine injured.

Jean Phillipe Chabot testified on Day 2 of hearings at the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 in Ottawa. The analyst and father of four said he worked for mainstream media for 10 years, but only started with the CBC in 2018. He worked as a quality assurance analyst in Montreal on projects like mobile apps and the CBC Gem streaming service.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The CBC ordered it's Employees to take and Experimental VAX . . .

The CBC once again dropped the Ball . . . just a few minutes of Investigation would have demonstrated to them that this was foolish.

Dr. Malone, who was involved in the development of mRNA Technology was warning early of potential problems.

But the far-left CBC soldiered on, echoing the Govt. WHO Lackies like Tam, Henry, Hinshaw & others who we now know were WRONG on Every Call.

The Fact that in 2020/2021 Canada had almost 5 Xs more Covid Deaths per Million than did Sweden is astounding. What did the Swedes do that worked so well you ask? They did NOTHING . . . no kids missed a day of School, no Businesses closed, hence no Economic Destruction & persecution of Citizens. Did CBC report on this?

H*ll NO . . . .

But Sweden did look after Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . Canada of course DID NOT ! ! !

WCanada
WCanada

When you dance with the devil…

