Rodney Palmer National Citizens Inquiry
Image courtesy of Rumble Screenshot

Former CBC journalist Rodney Palmer told the National Citizens Inquiry that the public broadcaster was guilty of spreading propaganda instead of newsgathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC Logo

CBC logo 

“What I’m about to say goes for most news media in Canada,” Palmer told the inquiry during hearings in Toronto last week.

CBC Logo-red

CBC Logo (photo credit CBC)

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

guest529
guest529

Thank you for sharing the important work of the National Citizens Inquiry.

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

Defund.... Defund..... Defund!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

anybody paying attention knows that..the issue is how do we fix it...

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The CBC have been liars & frauds for decades . . . .

Over a year ago the US CDC admitted that Natural Immunity was more than 20 Xs more robust than the mRNA Vax !

Not only was the Covid Virus created in the Wuhan Lab . . . I believe it was intentionally released. Think back to the summer of 2019 . . . Trump had China on the ropes with Sanctions & Tariffs, the Investment crowd was going nuts. Then in October the first cases showed up on the West Coast.

Worked great . . . a Fraud 2020 Election, a CCP Puppet installed in the WH and today China with BRICs is closing in on becoming the New Global Currency, replacing the US $ and the dominant player on the Planet . . . anyone concerned?

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

So many people do not understand the meaning to "truth". There are truths like a person will die, a human being is warm blooded and so on. A truth cannot by challenged. Opinions can be challenged and many people can have differing opinions. Many people today equate "opinion" to be "truth". And by extension they equate "their opinion" to be "the truth" The drive today by governments, news outlets and social media to stamp out misinformation is nothing more than to indoctrinate one opinion. The Education system in Canada has turned into an Indoctrination system

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Sure would love to see the CBC (et al.) eat crow over this.

Sadly, I don't hold out much hope.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

It’s about time this was dealt with. More detail on the NCI, please.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.