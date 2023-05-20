A former CBC Manitoba reporter said the broadcaster hid the truth and misled its audience during the pandemic.
Marianne Klowak told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) she had many pandemic-related story ideas turned down by editors, such as protests against vaccine mandates, concerns with adverse vaccine reactions, and problems doctors faced with reporting vaccine injuries.
“As a public broadcaster, you’d expect us to be telling you the truth, and we stopped doing that,” said Klowak.
“A number of stories that I have put forward … were blocked, but it seemed to me as a journalist who’d been there 34 years, it’s like the rules had changed overnight. And it changed so quickly that it left me just dizzy.”
Klowak said the network betrayed public trust by slanted coverage.
Those who questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 public health restrictions and vaccines were portrayed as “dangerous and spreading misinformation,” while those who reinforced the perspective of authorities were portrayed as “competent and trustworthy.”
“I had witnessed in a very short time the collapse of journalism, news gathering, investigative reporting — and the way I saw it is that we were in fact pushing propaganda,” she said.
“Not only had we shut down one side by silencing and discrediting anyone opposing the narrative, we elevated and designated ourselves as gatekeepers of the truth. We no longer believed our audience was capable of thinking for themselves.”
Klowak left the network in December of 2021 said “complaints and criticism” from CBC viewers and listeners “continued to mount” in her final months there.
“People [were] stopping me on the street and saying ‘what the heck is going on at the CBC?’ People [were] telling me they felt betrayed, lied to, a gut feeling that they weren’t being told the whole truth,” she said.
In June 2021, Klowak wrote an article about Canadian parents who were concerned with potential links between the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and heart inflammation in children. Although the article did not mention ivermectin, her editors asked her to drop the Canadian COVID Care Alliance from the story because they supported the drug.
“I could not believe that they were asking me to do this. I said, ‘This is unethical. This is immoral. You’re violating all the principles of fairness and balance and accuracy and being impartial and acting with integrity.’ And I said, ‘what you’re asking me to do is dishonest and it’s manipulative.'”
Klowak wrote another story by on a woman injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, but her editors heavily modified it.
“It should be just a straight story about someone who suffered an adverse reaction and we shouldn’t downplay it. Instead, the way I saw it, her story was buried in experts and health officials and stats, which sanitized it,” she said.
“We failed to hold power to account and no one was holding the media to account… We failed to serve the public, and we broke their trust.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
It was not just the CBC that was spreading government propaganda during the scamdemic. It was all of the MSM, they were very selective on stories that they when with. They liked to push the narrative that lockdowns worked and the vaccine was perfectly safe. MSM today are essentially a propaganda arm for leftist governments. They don't want to rock the boat too much actually report the truth.
The confirmation of what has been quite obvious, from such a Professional reporter who was on the inside of the CBC for such a long time, carries a lot of weight in verifying the truth. Nice to see someone with a CBC Background still has some ethics and integrity! Now if only the CBC's American President had a shred of honesty there might be some hope for the CBC! LOL! Who am I kidding?
The CBC has been a filthy, corrupt propaganda mouthpiece of socialism in Canada for decades. Just look at their track record of anti-Christian bigotry. Anyone who says they actually enjoyed working there and thought highly of the institution proves they were part and parcel of the cabal all along. They have nothing to say that I'm willing to listen to.
Hitler had his minister of propaganda Goebbels
Trudeau has his ministry of propaganda CBC
CBC used the exact same language to intentionally vilify and persecute “anti vaxxers” as Goebbels used to vilify and persecute the Jews
The exact same language
Canada under the ChiCom installed child psychopath Trudeau is now an Orwellian nightmare
She's repeating what we all know but it's good to see.
