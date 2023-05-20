Marianne Klowak

Marianne Klowak

A former CBC Manitoba reporter said the broadcaster hid the truth and misled its audience during the pandemic.

Marianne Klowak told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) she had many pandemic-related story ideas turned down by editors, such as protests against vaccine mandates, concerns with adverse vaccine reactions, and problems doctors faced with reporting vaccine injuries.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

rianc
rianc

It was not just the CBC that was spreading government propaganda during the scamdemic. It was all of the MSM, they were very selective on stories that they when with. They liked to push the narrative that lockdowns worked and the vaccine was perfectly safe. MSM today are essentially a propaganda arm for leftist governments. They don't want to rock the boat too much actually report the truth.

Clash
Clash

The confirmation of what has been quite obvious, from such a Professional reporter who was on the inside of the CBC for such a long time, carries a lot of weight in verifying the truth. Nice to see someone with a CBC Background still has some ethics and integrity! Now if only the CBC's American President had a shred of honesty there might be some hope for the CBC! LOL! Who am I kidding?

Jimbobvee
Jimbobvee

The CBC has been a filthy, corrupt propaganda mouthpiece of socialism in Canada for decades. Just look at their track record of anti-Christian bigotry. Anyone who says they actually enjoyed working there and thought highly of the institution proves they were part and parcel of the cabal all along. They have nothing to say that I'm willing to listen to.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hitler had his minister of propaganda Goebbels

Trudeau has his ministry of propaganda CBC

CBC used the exact same language to intentionally vilify and persecute “anti vaxxers” as Goebbels used to vilify and persecute the Jews

The exact same language

Canada under the ChiCom installed child psychopath Trudeau is now an Orwellian nightmare

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

She's repeating what we all know but it's good to see.

