Stephen LeDrew

Stephen LeDrew

Former Liberal Party president Stephen LeDrew continues to condemn the rulership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for undermining Canada.

In his latest rant, entitled, “Justin Trudeau’s Woke Nanny State is Making Life Worse—for Each and Every Canadian!” LeDrew said the mainstream media is “being lulled into silence by the cheques from Justin, or they just acquiesce. And that's wrong. We need to be more activist.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(6) comments

gobates
gobates

The bogeyman is coming! Crybabies.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I love this guy. He sees the truth. He is (was?) a staunch Liberal. The truth is - this regime is NOT the Liberal party.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

And there's not a dam thing we can do about it because we've all agreed that the elected PM or any elected official can do whatever they want until the next 'fair' election/selection!

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Your vote means NOTHING.

It's all a scam.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Elected by 20.8% of all eligible voters.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Even long time Lieberal LeDrew understands Justin is a complete Joke & Incompetent.

No one with a smidgen of intellect thinks Canada can save the planet from Gorebull Warming . . . especially if they continue to import Millions & Millions of new faces from Temperate Climes to Canada where their Emissions grow 10s of 1000s of times. Many come to just Grift off the Taxpayers and live lives of leisure . . .

No one in their right mind would invest Capitol in Canada to start a business or locate here if they were a Professional & high wage earner.

Canada is circling the drain . . . and likely to see another collapse . . . . shades of 1982 when Father Turdough was the PM & interest rates were 18% . . . the last time Canada's Economy collapsed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.