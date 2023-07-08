Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Ledrew, recently had Hamilton school trustee Catherine Kronas on his program.
She posted the Hamilton Gender Identity and Gender Expression Procedure on Twitter June 16 saying it “will compel speech, deny religious rights, parental involvement in social transition and students' access to sex-segregated spaces.”
Ledrew said this policy, endorsed by the Liberal government, is off-base.
“Parents are the parents; they should know. Seamus Reagan said, 'Well, you know what, sometimes parents cannot be trusted,' and that's where the state falls into it; that's where the school boards should be in control of this."
"I say that's absolutely wrong. We don't need more states taking care of our children. That's like the USSR…yet Canadians don’t say much more about that.”
From one controversy to another, Ledrew called the prime minister offside. In another example, Ledrew conceded some death and mistreatment occurred at residential schools but said Trudeau had presented a false narrative.
“Our prime minister said, it's genocide. He besmirched Canada around the world, and no facts to support that.”
The idea that the government provide a safe supply of drugs may occasionally apply, Ledrew said, but fails as a one-size-fits-all solution.
“We really need more on rehabilitation. There are so many different solutions to it. We have a Prime Minister who is dogmatic, who really just sticks to one thing, ignores [the rest], and it calls it science. It's not science. It's his baloney."
“And that, of course, brings us to climate change and the taxes that are killing the middle class in this country."
"The Prime Minister says we're doing it to fight climate change. And yet, climate change is just getting worse in this country, his fight is over. He's done nothing about it except for impoverish many, many Canadians who had good paying jobs before. And the rest of the world is noticing that Canada is just not up to snuff.”
That was only a short list, LeDrew said, of government failures.
“Canadians need to pay attention, and I think we need to discuss it more because we can do better, but we're letting those politicians off the hook. This country needs bold and fearless discussion of the issues that are confronting it.”
As the NDP continues to prop up the Trudeau minority Liberal government, it’s anyone’s guess when an election will happen or what Canadians will choose if given the opportunity.
Ledrew hosted tax lawyer and former Conservative candidate Geoffrey Turner to ask his thoughts.
“Are you saying Canadians are suckers for voting for the people who offer the most?” Ledrew asked.
Turner replied, “A little bit and we've come to expect that governments can offer these kinds of solutions, when in fact, we might just be better off to have government retreat somewhat from their interventionist role in our society and allow people to keep more of their income with a lower tax burden.”
The lawyer said the housing tax and luxury tax “have good optics politically, but very poor policy rationale,” and citizens may be growing weary of policies that reach for their pockets.
“I think Canadians are smarter than that; that probably will be the basis on which the next election is fought because our party is going to put forward a policy of retrenching government's role in our society somewhat modestly, incrementally and lowering the tax burden and lowering overall government spending in time.”
The bogeyman is coming! Crybabies.
I love this guy. He sees the truth. He is (was?) a staunch Liberal. The truth is - this regime is NOT the Liberal party.
And there's not a dam thing we can do about it because we've all agreed that the elected PM or any elected official can do whatever they want until the next 'fair' election/selection!
Your vote means NOTHING.
It's all a scam.
Elected by 20.8% of all eligible voters.
Even long time Lieberal LeDrew understands Justin is a complete Joke & Incompetent.
No one with a smidgen of intellect thinks Canada can save the planet from Gorebull Warming . . . especially if they continue to import Millions & Millions of new faces from Temperate Climes to Canada where their Emissions grow 10s of 1000s of times. Many come to just Grift off the Taxpayers and live lives of leisure . . .
No one in their right mind would invest Capitol in Canada to start a business or locate here if they were a Professional & high wage earner.
Canada is circling the drain . . . and likely to see another collapse . . . . shades of 1982 when Father Turdough was the PM & interest rates were 18% . . . the last time Canada's Economy collapsed.
