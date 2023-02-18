Some retired Mounties have expressed disagreement with the conclusions of Justice Paul S. Roleau in his Public Order Emergencies report, and even suggested he ran political cover for a party he has long been affiliated with.
Larry Comeau, who retired as an RCMP superintendent after 36 years in law enforcement, called the Friday release of Roleau’s report “a very sad day for this once great free country.” He recalled Ronald Reagan’s adage that the loss of freedom is only one generation away and said that generation is now.
“The ‘Protect Trudeau Inquiry’ has played out just as expected and he has been vindicated by long time Liberal Party supporter Justice Rouleau. Rouleau had successfully played interference with lawyers not friendly to the Trudeau government throughout this farcical event,” Comeau told the Western Standard.
“Rouleau totally ignored the key fact that RCMP Commissioner Lucki told the Trudeau government that all normal police methods to deal with the protest had not been fully exhausted the day before Trudeau panicked and invoked the EMA [Emergency Management Act]. Rouleau also allowed AG [Attorney General] Lametti to refuse to reveal the legal opinion that supposedly justified invoking the EMA.”
Comeau says Roleau’s conclusion is out of place when one considers the extraordinary circumstances the EMA was used the first three times.
“We are left to believe that although such extreme measures had only taken place previously during World War One and Two and 40 years ago during the Quebec FLQ crisis, truckers peacefully protesting rose to the very same level, requiring the suspension of freedoms, giving police extraordinary powers and seizing bank accounts of private citizens,” Comeau said.
Roleau was part of John Turner’s 1983-84 Liberal leadership campaign and helped pick his cabinet after he became prime minister. Roleau was called an executive assistant or appointments secretary in media reports of the time. He was appointed to the bench by Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin in 2002.
None of this is lost on Comeau.
“Liberals protecting Liberals works for them every time. As long as Canadians put up with this level of blatant corruption it will continue. Canada is being run like some third world banana republic,” he said.
“This will certainly now embolden Trudeau to take even more aggressive actions against anyone who dares oppose his policies.”
Leland Keane, a former Mountie from Nova Scotia, took note that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service doubted the convoy met the requirement for use of the EMA.
“CSIS seems to have been the only agency that knows the threshold was not met,” Keane said.
“The judge is a known member and contributor to the Liberal Party. This is a whitewash. A blind man could see it. There is no legal or moral excuse to use force on peaceful protestors. Obeying orders was not an excuse at Nuremburg, nor is it one in Ottawa in 2022.”
Retired long-serving Mountie Andy Brooke said 2,000 pages across five volumes left Canadians a lot to review, but two sentences were of special interest.
“Roleau states, ‘I have concluded that in this case, the very high threshold for invocation was met. I have done so with reluctance.’ The first sentence serves as the keystone; the second fits oddly in juxtaposition. Why did Commissioner Paul Rouleau feel it necessary to add this qualifying statement?” asked Brooke.
“He has his reasons for its inclusion. Regardless, these six words cast a giant shadow across this decision. It will take some time for Canadians to discern the shape of this troublesome shadow."
