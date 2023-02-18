Report cover

Report cover

Some retired Mounties have expressed disagreement with the conclusions of Justice Paul S. Roleau in his Public Order Emergencies report, and even suggested he ran political cover for a party he has long been affiliated with.

Larry Comeau, who retired as an RCMP superintendent after 36 years in law enforcement, called the Friday release of Roleau’s report “a very sad day for this once great free country.” He recalled Ronald Reagan’s adage that the loss of freedom is only one generation away and said that generation is now.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.