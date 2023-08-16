Former NBA star, Enes Kanter Freedom, said on social media "Should I put on a wig ... and start dominating the WNBA?"
The former New York Knicks starter, who is almost seven feet tall and turned-political activist, has added "Freedom" to his last name.
I’m identifying myself as a woman! LolFrom now on y’all can call meENISHA Freedom.I’m 7 foot and 270 pounds biological male who wants to compete in women sports. 🤦🏻♂️ Hey @WNBA, are you hiring? pic.twitter.com/vpBgLHS6jR
Kanter Freedom has been out of the NBA since the 2021-22 season and claims he is being blackballed from the league for speaking out on political issues
He has leapt into the debate surrounding transgender athletes. Kanter Freedom appeared on Fox News to state his opinion that trans men don’t belong in women's sports.
He has also stated this on social media.
Men don’t belong in women’s spaces.Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports.Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?Is that when the outrage will begin?Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life…
A transgender male powerlifter, who mocked women and who identifies as a woman, set a women’s national record at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship in Brandon, Manitoba on Sunday.
Reduxx reported Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division, including women’s deadlift and bench press and has placed first in nine out of the eleven competitions he has participated in over the past four years.
