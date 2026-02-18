News

Ex-Ontario man who defied lockdown by opening BBQ restaurant gets court hearing after five years

A former Ontario man who opened his barbecue restaurant back in 2020 despite lockdown rules and was arrested and fined because of it — is finally getting his day in court.
Adam Skelly
Adam SkellyPhoto Credit: CBC News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Adam Skelly
Adamson Barbecue
Skelly
BBQ restaurant owner
BBQ restaurant ownder Skelly
Adam Skelly court hearing
Skelly constitutional challenge hearing
Constitutional challenge hearing Ontario
Concerned Constituents of Canada
2020 lockdowns
2020 lockdowns Ontario

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news