Ex-Toronto cop slams outrageous fine over constable's convoy donation

A former Toronto constable blames "political control" for an "outrageous" fine on a Windsor policeman who gave to the Freedom Convoy.Windsor Police Constable Michael Brisco was convicted of Discreditable Conduct for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy on February 7, 2022, even though his donation was only made public due to the illegal work of hackers.An appeal did not change the mind of the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, which upheld a fine of 80 hours pay against Brisco. When he made the donation he was sidelined for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.In an online post, former Toronto officer Donald Best called Brisco's punishment an "outrageous penalty" that fit a disturbing pattern.“The conviction of Constable Brisco for donating to a group that was in opposition to the government and its tyrannical and destructive political policies is just one of a series of recent events and decisions intended to solidify political control over law enforcement organizations and individual officers in Canada," Best wrote."Constable Brisco’s refusal to be injected with the experimental vaccines marked him as an independent and critical thinker. His donation to the convoy was, in my opinion, merely an excuse to punish Constable Brisco for his original sin of refusing the injections."Best said regulatory bodies for other fields such as medicine, law, pharmacy and academia were "punishing and purging dissenting members" and "critical thinkers who are a dangerous threat to effective top-down political control of the professions."The former officer added police bodies in the Brisco case ignored that vaccine mandates violated the Nuremburg Protocols and that the concealment by the manufacturers of adverse events ensured no one had informed consent."The Windsor Police did not and will not launch a criminal investigation into the pile of injured and dead that grows daily, a political decision that flies in the face of the facts," Best said."So the Windsor Police and government targeted Constable Brisco, even using criminally obtained stolen data to prove their case. The prosecutors and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission discarded the legal concepts of ‘Fruit of the Poison Vine’ and Rule of Law to do what they wanted to do."The tribunal hearing officer said that the harm Brisco caused to the reputation of the Windsor Police Service had undermined confidence in policing. Best said the overreaction by police to pandemic-era protesters was a far worse look."The unquestioning political obedience, brutality and overreach of Canadian police in the last four years destroyed the public’s faith in law enforcement and brought the reputation of policing into disrepute," Best wrote."Principled officers like Constable Michael Brisco are the last hope of restoring public confidence in law enforcement."The Western Standard contacted the Ontario Civilian Police Commission and the Windsor Police Service for comment but did not receive any prior to publication.