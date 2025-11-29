EXCLUSIVE: Alberta doubles down on defending gun owners while rejecting federal gun grab

EDMONTON- — Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the province is moving ahead with measures to strengthen legal protections for Albertans who use firearms in self-defence, while continuing to refuse participation in the federal gun grab program.Speaking in an interview with the Western Standard following Premier Danielle Smith’s announcement on Saturday at the 2025 AGM, Amery spoke on how the province is reviewing how police and Crown prosecutors interpret cases involving defensive firearm use.“We’ve said for a long time that Albertans have the right to use reasonable force to defend themselves,” Amery said. “That is enshrined in the Criminal Code and in our culture.”A motion formalizing the province’s position is expected to reach the legislature floor next week. Amery clarified that Alberta will not be changing federal law, but rather adjusting how it is interpreted in determining whether prosecution is appropriate in cases involving lawful gun owners.“Is it in the public interest to prosecute innocent, law-abiding Albertans who are defending their homes, themselves and their families? I don’t think it is,” he said.Amery said he does not anticipate legal challenges from the federal government, nor the use of the notwithstanding clause, as the province intends to remain within federal legal parameters while adjusting enforcement priorities.Any direction for police agencies will fall under Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, while Amery will focus on guiding Crown prosecutors..Alberta Plans Clearer Self-Defence FrameworkThe review will focus on ensuring consistency in how self-defence cases are handled across the province.Amery said the goal is to ensure lawful gun owners are not unfairly criminalized when acting to protect themselves or their property, noting that reasonable force remains the legal threshold.“It’s about clarity,” he said. “Albertans need to know where the line is — and prosecutors need to consider whether charges align with common sense and public expectation.”He said future guidance will remind prosecutors to weigh whether a conviction is realistically achievable and whether pressing charges is in the public interest..Province Maintains Firm Stance Against Federal Gun GrabAmery reiterated Alberta’s long-standing refusal to assist in the federal firearm confiscation program, saying the initiative is wasteful, ineffective and unfairly targets lawful firearm owners.“We’ve said the type of gun confiscation scheme Ottawa has devised is not going to do anything to protect public safety,” he said.Amery argued the federal terminology around “assault-style firearms” is misleading and captures firearms commonly used by hunters, farmers and sport shooters..Nova Scotia Pilot Project Raises QuestionsAmery pointed to the federal pilot project in Nova Scotia as evidence the program lacks public support. Reports circulating publicly claim only 22 firearms were surrendered during the testing phase — a result Amery described as insignificant.“That’s a ridiculously low number,” he said, adding with emphasis, “I have more than 22 guns in my gun safe.”Amery said the results reinforce Alberta’s view that lawful gun owners do not support the program and are unlikely to participate voluntarily.“That tells you Canadians are not buying into this program,” he added..Other Provinces Aligning With AlbertaAmery said multiple provinces are now mirroring Alberta’s stance, making federal implementation increasingly difficult.At a recent federal-provincial meeting, he said Saskatchewan and Ontario indicated they would not support or administer the gun grab.“If the federal government doesn’t have provincial police services, prosecution services or provincial buy-in, I cannot see how they will successfully implement the program,” Amery said.He added the federal government may need to reconsider whether continuing the program is a viable use of public money..Message to Alberta Gun OwnersAmery said firearm owners who have followed regulations should feel supported by the province.“These are people who have taken safety courses, gone through all the hoops and who know how to safely handle a firearm,” he said. “We will do everything possible to protect law-abiding Albertans from being turned into criminals through a poorly conceived federal program.”The provincial motion regarding self-defence guidelines is expected to be introduced next week. Ottawa has not yet issued a response to Alberta’s renewed public position on the gun grab..The provincial motion related to self-defence and prosecution guidelines is expected to be introduced in the legislature next week. The federal government has not yet publicly responded to Alberta’s latest position on the gun grab.