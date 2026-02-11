EXCLUSIVE: Alberta independence petition clash in Brookfield-linked Calgary Plus 15 walkway

CALGARY — As the campaign to collect signatures for Stay Free Alberta’s independence petition continues, controversy doesn’t seem to be far behind, as this time it followed canvassers into Calgary’s downtown core.A video posted to social media on Monday shows a confrontation between a petition canvasser and a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer inside the Plus 15 walkway in downtown Calgary at 225 6 Ave. S.W.The Plus 15 network in Calgary’s downtown is an elevated pedestrian network, with its name coming from the walkways being roughly 15 feet above street level..The video, which has since gone viral on X, captures a dispute over whether canvassing was permitted in the space and whether the area was public or private property.In the video, the individual filming, who identifies online as “Skeptical Canuck,” repeatedly asks the officer what law is being broken.“So, this is owned by Brookfield,” the officer said.“No it’s not. It’s public,” Skeptical Canuck replied.The officer maintains the Plus 15 is private property and warns the man that he could be arrested if he does not leave.A female canvasser can then be heard off-camera asking whether they would be allowed to return if they could provide documents showing the space is public.“No, you’re going to have to leave again,” the officer said.The officer then reiterates that he does not want to make an arrest and offers to show the applicable bylaw from his patrol car..BARBER: ‘Fringe’ or freedom? The dirty tricks being used to kill Alberta's independence vote.Initially, the man refuses to follow him, saying the officer should be able to cite the law on the spot, but later agrees to go with him to review the paperwork.Later in the video, two security guards identify themselves as Brookfield security and are confirmed to be involved in the complaint that prompted police attendance.“Security for the building owner(s) on either side of a Plus 15 are responsible for the safety and security of users of the Plus 15,” CPS told the Western Standard in an official statement.“If a person is engaging in activities inconsistent with the purpose of a Plus 15 without a required permit, they may be excluded from that space.”The City of Calgary also provided additional context, stating that although it owns the network, “adjacent building owners are responsible for security and maintenance under specific development agreements, as stated in the Plus 15 Policy.”“Per City guidelines and the Alberta Building Code, these bridges are ‘no occupancy’ zones not intended for prolonged use,” the City told the Western Standard.“Consequently, security personnel act in accordance with their understanding of these safety regulations and operational agreements to manage the space. Permits for tables or booths are not allowed on the bridge due to code, City, and safety requirements.”Reaction online has been sharply divided.Alberta independence advocate Marty Belanger, known online as Martyupnorth, took to X, saying, “Surprise, surprise, Brookfield doesn’t want Alberta independence canvassers on its property. Guess where I’m going to collect signatures this week?”.Political commentator Brian McClelland also argued the officer was incorrect, saying the Plus 15 system is city property and constitutes a public easement.“Public easement areas grant public access to interior and exterior public areas within properties,” he wrote, citing city planning requirements within the Plus 15 boundary..Peter McCaffrey, president of the Alberta Institute, a libertarian public policy think tank, took a more measured view, stating that most of the Plus 15 network was private property and that he supported “property owners’ right to decide who can be on their property,” but also questioned the CPS’ priorities.“Why are the police available to arrest signature collectors, but nowhere to be found when people are openly smoking crack in the Plus 15?” McCaffrey asked.Skeptical Canuck later claimed on X that the incident violated his Charter rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association..The following day, he also posted an update saying canvassers returned to another Plus 15 spot near a Brookfield building with documents outlining ownership of the space.“We supplied security with the true details of ownership of the public space,” he said.“They took pictures of the documents and never bothered us again, and there were no Calgary Police visits.”The Western Standard has reached out to Skeptical Canuck for comment.