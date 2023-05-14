Alberta NDP candidate Gurinder Brar (Calgary-North East) shared posts on Facebook supporting communist leaders.
"It’s unsurprising to see that so many NDP candidates openly support communist dictators and call for violent revolution,” said Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) in a Saturday statement.
“Many people across Alberta escaped communism and cherish the freedoms we have in this province.”
Brar shared a since-deleted Facebook post honouring former Chinese president Mao Zedong in 2016.
“Those who say armed war is not the solution, read carefully,” he said.
The post had a photo of Mao and a quote of him saying as far as people’s desires are concerned, they do not want to fight for one day.
“However, if circumstances force us to fight, we can fight to the finish,” he said.
Brar shared a since-deleted post joking about Santa Marx in 2016.
The meme said Marx would "take all of your toys and redistribute them equally among the masses of kids."
Brar had a since-deleted post with a quote from Mao asking who are people’s enemies and friends in 2017.
The president said this is "a question of the first importance for the revolution."
“This NDP candidate and the entire party need to consider whether they represent the values of Albertans,” said Nixon.
Alberta UCP candidate Ranjit Bath (Edmonton-Ellerslie) pointed out on Tuesday his NDP rival Rod Loyola walked with the Communist Party of Canada Edmonton Club during a parade.
“I've spoken to thousands of residents here in Edmonton-Ellerslie since I became the candidate, and it’s disturbing, but not surprising to see the Alberta NDP participating in a pro-communism march,” said Bath.
Loyola can be spotted at the front of the delegation, wearing a black hat, jacket, and track pants. His face is looking forward as he marches.
NDP candidate Diana Batten (Calgary-Acadia) retweeted a since-deleted post commemorating American hacker Aaron Swartz from an account which praised communism in November.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
We need a revolution in Canada for sure! But it’s not a revolution for communism, we need a revolution against communism, socialism, globalism, climatism, jewism!
All you need to know about socialism/communism in the America's explained by this young woman running for president in Guatemala.
https://youtu.be/CUfRwYcaL-k
