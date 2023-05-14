Gurinder Brar 1

Gurinder Brar 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP candidate Gurinder Brar (Calgary-North East) shared posts on Facebook supporting communist leaders. 

"It’s unsurprising to see that so many NDP candidates openly support communist dictators and call for violent revolution,” said Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) in a Saturday statement. 

Gurinder Brar 2

Those who say armed war is not the solution, read carefully. 
Gurinder Brar 4

Santa Marx 
Gurinder Brar 3

Mao Zedong asked people who their enemies were. 
Vote Communist

Aaron Swartz would have been 36 today. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

We need a revolution in Canada for sure! But it’s not a revolution for communism, we need a revolution against communism, socialism, globalism, climatism, jewism!

john.lankers
john.lankers

All you need to know about socialism/communism in the America's explained by this young woman running for president in Guatemala.

https://youtu.be/CUfRwYcaL-k

