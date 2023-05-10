Rod Loyola

Rod Loyola 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP candidate Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie) walked with the Communist Party of Canada Edmonton Club during a parade. 

"I've spoken to thousands of residents here in Edmonton-Ellerslie since I became the candidate, and it’s disturbing but not surprising to see the Alberta NDP participating in a pro-communism march,” said Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Ranjit Bath (Edmonton-Ellerslie) in a Tuesday statement.  

Rod Loyola

He said in a since-deleted tweet having an Edmonton Police Service badge “gives you the right to beat up citizens and not have to face criminal charges.” 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The NDP, the Socialist Party and the Communust Party all hang out together at the Red Star pub in Edmonton.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Loyola is obviously a very stupid man.

Che & Fidel killed more people per capita in Cuba than did Stalin in Russia!

After he left Cuba . . . Che went to Bolivia to get involved in another "Revolution" . . . when he surrendered to the Bolivian Army, without firing a shot, he told the General he would be a great asset. The General put him in a lockup and next morning he was shot by a firing squad.

The NDP Constitution reads just like Karl Marx . . . Communism & Socialism have FAILED every time it has been tried on this Planet . . . these fools in Edmonton just think they can try one more time & get it right . . . lol

Had they been parading back in the 50s . . . ole Pierre Trudough would have been marching with them!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Not surprising really, I mean that's what ndp is, a communist party.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Exactly. I think they should leave him in the Party, maybe more people will see what the ndp really stands for.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I, for one, am not surprised, the NDP party, federally and provincially are chalk full of radical leftists and communists, I have said this for a long time, been criticized, been called a”conspiracy theorist” and all

Other sorts of names that can’t be used here.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.