Alberta NDP candidate Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie) walked with the Communist Party of Canada Edmonton Club during a parade.
"I've spoken to thousands of residents here in Edmonton-Ellerslie since I became the candidate, and it’s disturbing but not surprising to see the Alberta NDP participating in a pro-communism march,” said Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Ranjit Bath (Edmonton-Ellerslie) in a Tuesday statement.
“This extreme, far-left ideology runs rampant in Rachel Notley’s NDP, but these views do not represent the good, hard-working people of Edmonton-Ellerslie.”
Loyola can be spotted at the front of the delegation, wearing a black hat, jacket, and track pants. His face is looking forward as he marches.
A number of people are walking with him, looking off to the side. A few of them carry black and red pro-communism flags, and one of them is strumming a ukulele. It's unknown what year the photo was taken.
Bath went on to say he has run a campaign “focused on affordability, freedom, and making the Edmonton-Ellerslie community the best place in Alberta to raise a family.”
“These values are shared by the Albertans I speak to here in Edmonton-Ellerslie, and Mr. Loyola's decision to sympathize with communists is an affront to many residents of this riding who have fled communism and found a new home in Alberta,” he said.
Loyola performed as a pro-communism rapper in 2007, where he called for a revolution against capitalism and lionized communist leaders such as Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.
“Throwin' it down like a real revolutionary, climbing mountains like Guevara, attacking like Fidel at the Moncada, yellin' victory on horseback into Santa Clara,” he said.
“AK to the sky as I cross la frontera La Pachamama es mi Tierra.”
Alberta UCP candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) called on NDP leader Rachel Notley to remove candidates such as Loyola for not supporting police on April 5.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
The NDP, the Socialist Party and the Communust Party all hang out together at the Red Star pub in Edmonton.
Loyola is obviously a very stupid man.
Che & Fidel killed more people per capita in Cuba than did Stalin in Russia!
After he left Cuba . . . Che went to Bolivia to get involved in another "Revolution" . . . when he surrendered to the Bolivian Army, without firing a shot, he told the General he would be a great asset. The General put him in a lockup and next morning he was shot by a firing squad.
The NDP Constitution reads just like Karl Marx . . . Communism & Socialism have FAILED every time it has been tried on this Planet . . . these fools in Edmonton just think they can try one more time & get it right . . . lol
Had they been parading back in the 50s . . . ole Pierre Trudough would have been marching with them!
Not surprising really, I mean that's what ndp is, a communist party.
Exactly. I think they should leave him in the Party, maybe more people will see what the ndp really stands for.
I, for one, am not surprised, the NDP party, federally and provincially are chalk full of radical leftists and communists, I have said this for a long time, been criticized, been called a”conspiracy theorist” and all
Other sorts of names that can’t be used here.
