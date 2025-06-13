News

EXCLUSIVE: Alberta rolling out new COVID vaccine program to prioritize at-risk populations, reduce waste

The province said the shift will "better align supply with demand."
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithCourtesy: Beth Baisch
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Vaccine
Immunization
COVID-19
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
program
at-risk populations
Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange
reduce waste
ablegabpoli

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news