EXCLUSIVE: Alberta rolling out new COVID vaccine program to prioritize at-risk populations, reduce waste

Alberta is set to roll out a new COVID-19 immunization program aimed at prioritizing at-risk populations and reducing waste, the Western Standard has learned.Beginning in the fall, the vaccines will only be available free of charge for those who fall into particular groups, though anyone wishing to get the jab will eventually be able to do so if they pay.The program will be implemented gradually. In the first phase, provincially funded COVID-19 vaccines will be available for residents of seniors supportive living accommodations and home car clients. In the second phase, eligibility will open up to those six months and older with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems, as well as those who live in congregate living accommodations and Albertans on social programs.In phases three and four, the province will stop funding vaccines, and they will be available first to those 65 years of age and older, then to the general population..For years now, Albertans have been able to get immunized at community pharmacies. Beginning in Phase 2, COVID-19 vaccines will only be available at public health clinics. In anticipation of the 2025-26 respiratory virus season, 485,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ordered.The move comes following a change to the federal vaccine procurement process that shifted the financial responsibility to provinces.Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange said the government shifted its strategy accordingly to avoid ending up with unused doses."In previous years, we've seen significant vaccine wastage," she said. "By shifting to a targeted approach and introducing pre-ordering, we aim to better align supply with demand — ensuring we remain fiscally responsible while continuing to protect those at highest risk."In the 2023-24 respiratory virus season, for example, over one million COVID-19 vaccines were wasted. That represented 54% of Alberta's order for that year. Using the Center for Disease Control costing estimates of $110 per vaccine dose, this means that around $135 million worth of vaccines were never used and had to be tossed.