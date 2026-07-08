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EXCLUSIVE: Alberta village criticized for selling old school for Sikh 'cultural centre' without consulting residents

In response to the Western Standard's first article on Rockyford's old school becoming a Sikh 'cultural centre,' a few residents have revealed their dissatisfaction with the village for selling the property without consulting residents.
Photoshopped image of inside old Rockyford school
Photoshopped image of inside old Rockyford school
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