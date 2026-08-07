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EXCLUSIVE: Alberta's ‘energy war room’ drops 'Canadian' from name in sudden rebrand

Last week, the Alberta government quietly changed the name of the Canadian Energy Centre to the Alberta Energy Centre, unveiling a sudden rebrand, complete with a new logo and redesigned website for the organization once widely known as Alberta’s “energy war room.”
Last week, the Alberta government quietly changed the name of the Canadian Energy Centre to the Alberta Energy Centre, unveiling a sudden rebrand, complete with a new logo and redesigned website for the organization once widely known as Alberta’s “energy war room.”Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
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Jason Kenney
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Danielle Smith
Canadian Energy Centre
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Alberta Independence
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tim olsen
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