News

EXCLUSIVE: Banman says social issues 'important' but economy must be BC Conservatives' 'number one priority'

"There is no reason we should be in the economic slump that we are," he declared.
Bruce Banman
Bruce BanmanIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Economy
British Columbia
Leadership Race
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Social Issues
Bruce Banman
Abbotsford South

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news