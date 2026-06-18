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EXCLUSIVE: Calgary school pushed teachers to visit mosque and gurdwara as part of ‘professional development’, with no church included

According to one Alberta teacher, a northeast Calgary school advised teachers to attend a mosque and a gurdwara as part of their 'professional development.'
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Abpoli
City Of Calgary
Calgary Board Of Education
Alberta Teachers Association
Calgary School
Alberta Education
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Calgary school pushed teachers to visit mosque and Hindu temple
calgary school pushes teachers to attend mosque
Calgary school pushes teachers attend temple
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