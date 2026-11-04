EXCLUSIVE: Calgary’s urban reserves talks to stay under wraps until 2028

The City of Calgary is set to discuss urban reserves, though the outcome of the exchange will not be public for Calgarians for two years.Talks are scheduled for Thursday, with the ins and outs of the meeting apparently "held confidential."The city cites two sections of the access to information act, allowing them to withhold the information from the public.This includes section 26, which says information can be withheld if they believe public access could damage relations between them and aboriginal groups.And another, under section 29, allows all forms of honest consultations to be private from public scrutiny before a published agreement is made available..The city plans on keeping the "urban reserves update" private at the city's Intergovernmental Affairs Committee meeting until November 2028.However, one document remains public, in which the Otipemisiwak Métis request a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city, or, as they call it, a "Declaration of Relationship Agreement" between Calgary Nose Hill Métis District 5 and Calgary Elbow Métis District 6, and the city.They claim they wish to add to the city's existing relations with the nation, "including affordable housing, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, cultural recognition and community initiatives.".The nation says it hopes to have a relationship with the city similar to "the City’s Declaration of Relationship Agreements with the Blackfoot Confederacy, Tsuut’ina Nation and Bearspaw First Nation."Though they give the city flexibility in determining what these closer relations mean, they suggest, "The Districts propose involving Métis leadership, Elders and citizens alongside the Mayor, members of Council and Administration."They add building on relations could also mean "reconciliation, Métis culture and language, economic and employment opportunities, community wellness, arts and events, and ongoing government-to-government communication."They warn there is a risk for those at city hall who do not accept the non-binding agreement: "a reputational and relationship risk.".They say this risk may "erode trust with the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, and may be perceived as inconsistent with Council’s previous direction to develop relationship agreements with the Blackfoot Confederacy, Tsuut’ina Nation and Bearspaw First Nation, potentially affecting confidence in the City’s approach to Indigenous government relationships."When the Western Standard reached out to the city for comment on the matter, a spokesperson said the city "do[es] not speak to agenda items until after they are presented."