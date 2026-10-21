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EXCLUSIVE: Carney warned by Stockwell Day to heed Alberta referendum's 'wake-up call' on immigration

Stockwell Day.
Stockwell Day.Courtesy of Stockwell Day via X
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Danielle Smith
Stockwell Day
Canadian Alliance
Mass Immigration
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
mass immigration policies
mass immigration into Canada
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
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