A woman who once accused Calgary Coun. Sean Chu of sex assault while he was a city cop has been arrested by RCMP and charged with a raft of weapons and extortion counts.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told the Western Standard that in October 2022 police received a report of an individual attempting to extort money from a victim and threatened to publicly release a reportedly fake video.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(12) comments

guest50
guest50

Justitia. Blindfolded with balancing scales in her upheld hand.

Not traits displayed by many people, including our Mayor/various city council members, Judges,

many current/former povincial officials or federal politicians.

Time to condemn our Ceasars, not praise them.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I’m sure I’m not the only one who sees the hypocrisy coming from Jonathan Denis. Innocent until proven guilty hey? Let’s talk about four men, political prisoners, being held in Coutts on fake charges and not given bail.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Ya…. I saw through the fake attacks they made on Chu. He is one of the few logical voices on City Council ant the moment and they wanted him gone. I really hope he stays around for a few more years.

larryjohncharles
larryjohncharles

So this lady has been charge extortion, seems a pattern. Anyone think the mayor will be apologizing?

nakai95
nakai95

Highly unlikely, her arrogance will not allow it. She will probably double down.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I’m sure you didn’t write your comment with any seriousness. We all know that witch would never apologize.

Alterego64
Alterego64

not just the mayor needs to stand up and apologize....there are a few councillors as well..especially Penner..she is a useless as a toaster without a cord....

nakai95
nakai95

Sean Chu will not say it but I will. After reading this story, Gondek, many city councilors, Kenney and the woke mob look like bigger idiots today than they did yesterday. Next time try to get some facts before jumping to conclusions so you don't look like complete fools!

Report Add Reply
Lbondoc
Lbondoc

[thumbup][thumbup]

Alterego64
Alterego64

[thumbup][thumbup]

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I wonder where Johnathan Denis came up with the idea of "the principle of innocence until proven guilty" ?? Doesn't he know that this is Canada.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍

