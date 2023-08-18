A woman who once accused Calgary Coun. Sean Chu of sex assault while he was a city cop has been arrested by RCMP and charged with a raft of weapons and extortion counts.
RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told the Western Standard that in October 2022 police received a report of an individual attempting to extort money from a victim and threatened to publicly release a reportedly fake video.
After a lengthy investigation, RCMP with the assistance of Calgary Police Service executed a search warrant May 17 at a property in Calgary.
As a result of the search, RCMP seized:
• a prohibited handgun stored with prohibited loaded magazines
• ammunition
• computers
• cell phones
• computer tablets
After continued investigation, on August 17 Cochrane RCMP arrested a Calgary woman and charged her with:
• Extortion
• Uttering threats
• Possession of prohibited firearm
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x2)
The woman was taken before a justice of the peace and released from custody with her next court date set for Aug. 25 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary.
Western Standard sources said the woman had received some military training with the navy in UK.
Former Alberta Justice minister Jonathan Denis and his family were the victims of some of the alleged crimes.
"Although my family and I experienced very serious effects from these crimes over the last two years, I believe in the justice system and the principle of innocence until proven guilty. It is is the hands of the courts," said Denis in a statement to the Western Standard.
Chu declined comment on Friday.
Chu was working as a Calgary Police Service officer in 1997 when he said he met the unidentified woman, who was just 16 at the time, at a pub near Macleod Tr. and 94 Ave.
Various publication bans are in place that prevent her name from being released.
“Because it was a licensed establishment I thought the girl was at least 18 years old,” Chu, who was 34 and in uniform with his partner at the time, told the Western Standard in 2021.
“I was single at the time and I thought some girl liked me.”
At some point in their interaction, Chu caressed the girl’s leg, an incident that later earned him a letter of reprimand on his file.
Chu said the girl seemed interested in him so when he was off duty he changed into civilian clothes and went back to the pub to meet the girl.
The evening continued with Chu and the girl eventually heading to his home.
Once there, the pair “started kissing and hugging, but there was no intercourse,” said Chu.
Chu admits there was “some touching underneath clothes”.
“She then said she wanted to go home and I drove her straight there.”
Chu denied media reports that a gun was produced during the evening at his home. He said he checked his service weapon in at the police’s traffic office when he signed off duty.
And an internal police investigation by a senior officer said the teen's story was untrue.
At one point Chu said he owned a shotgun, but denied that weapon was ever produced or shown in any way that night.
“If there had been a gun involved there would have been charges,” said Chu.
Chu said he does not drink alcohol, but added he didn’t know if the girl had been drinking.
After the incident, the girl reported the case to city police claiming she was sexually assaulted.
That lead to years of investigations, court battles and appeals, with news of the case only leaking days before the October 2021 civic election, which Chu won by a mere 52 votes
There were never any sexual assault or weapons charges laid, and Chu says the letter of reprimand was the only discipline that came out of the entire process.
Documents obtained by the Western Standard and other media indicate the woman claimed the whole process was a "cover-up.”
Chu served as a Calgary police officer from 1992 until he was elected in 2013.
Premier Jason Kenney described the allegations as “appalling,” but said he didn’t think there was any way for the province to remove a councillor who hadn’t been convicted under the Criminal Code.
“I have always told the truth. My reputation is important to me and now my family is hurting,” said Chu.
Chu said he wouldn’t comment on remarks made by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek that she will try and remove him from council.
“I will continue to tell the truth at council and will be a fiscal hawk,” he said.
“The most important thing is I told the truth and the truth will prevail.”
