EXCLUSIVE: City of Calgary posts traffic sign degrading Trump on election day

The City of Calgary has confirmed responsibility for a traffic sign in downtown Calgary on Tuesday that states: “Don’t let your driving by like US politics.”City officials meant it to be “lighthearted” and “hoped” it would “bring a smile” to people’s faces as they commute. The message appeared the same day the US was voting to elect President Donald Trump, who by that night was declared America’s 47th president. “Traffic Tuesday messages” appear throughout downtown Calgary, usually above the streets attached to bridges or overhead walkways. These messages “are topical, and intended to be lighthearted comments to hopefully bring a smile to Calgarians as they travel through the area,” Calgary’s media relations told the Western Standard. “The message posted November 5, 2024 was on the day of the US election — a busy day for many of our neighbours to the south.”“The intention behind the message was to promote safe driving on a day that is busy in a lighthearted manner, not to make a political statement.”The city’s media relations added the messages have been removed and said officials “will ensure content for these are reviewed more thoroughly in future.”No public apology was offered.