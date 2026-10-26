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EXCLUSIVE: ConocoPhillips confirms new Canadian layoffs, won’t disclose job-cut numbers

ConocoPhillips is set to eliminate an undisclosed number of Canadian employee and contractor positions Tuesday, following previous workforce reductions that were carried out in 2025.
ConocoPhillips is set to eliminate an undisclosed number of Canadian employee and contractor positions Tuesday, following previous workforce reductions that were carried out in 2025.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Energy Sector
Layoffs
Conocophillips
ConocoPhillips Canada
ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance
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