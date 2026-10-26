EXCLUSIVE: ConocoPhillips confirms new Canadian layoffs, won’t disclose job-cut numbers

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips is set to eliminate an undisclosed number of Canadian employee and contractor positions Tuesday, following previous workforce reductions that were carried out in 2025.Dennis Nuss, the company’s director of media relations and crisis communications, confirmed the impending personnel cuts to the Western Standard but declined to say how many workers would be affected.“We have informed staff that a reduction to our Canada workforce, which includes employees and contractors, will be taking place on Tuesday. We are not sharing specific workforce numbers,” Nuss said.“We routinely review our organization to align with our long-term strategy, operate safely and efficiently, and remain well-positioned for future opportunities.”Asked whether the layoffs were part of the 2025 restructuring, Nuss added that “the majority of previously announced reductions took place in 2025.”The confirmation follows an October 23 post on the website TheLayoff.com titled “Official lay off notification,” which claimed the company was preparing to lay off an undisclosed number of employees and instructed Calgary employees to “work from home on October 27.”.“ConocoPhillips have made the decision to conduct workforce notifications for Calgary workers virtually on this date to allow for privacy and to better manage notification logistics,” the notice read.“Please ensure you are available throughout the day to receive any necessary notifications.”The note also said workers at the company’s Surmont and Montney operations would receive notifications by telephone on the same day.“Please ensure you are available to receive a call on this date,” the note read.In September 2025, ConocoPhillips announced its plans to reduce its global workforce by up to a quarter as part of a broader restructuring.At the time, Reuters reported that then-CEO Ryan Lance told employees rising costs had left the company behind its peers.Subsequently, Canadian layoffs were scheduled for November 2025. An internal memo reviewed by Reuters said Calgary employees would receive virtual notifications on November 5, while workers at Surmont in northern Alberta and Montney in British Columbia would be notified in person the following day.ConocoPhillips employed roughly 950 people in Canada at the end of 2024, with Canadian production that year being 164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.