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EXCLUSIVE: Corb Lund's anti-coal campaign connected to NDP-linked media and organizing agency

As Corb Lund’s citizen-led petition opposing coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains continues to collect signatures before its June deadline, questions are being raised about political neutrality after digital advertising records and campaign materials revealed links to a professional media agency with deep ties to labour-backed third-party campaigns.
As Corb Lund’s citizen-led petition opposing coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains continues to collect signatures before its June deadline, questions are being raised about political neutrality after digital advertising records and campaign materials revealed links to a professional media agency with deep ties to labour-backed third-party campaigns.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Unifor
Public Service Alliance Of Canada
Abpol
Alberta NDP MLAs
Heather Wilson
Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions
citizen initiative petition
corb lund
water not coal
Point Blank Creative
Nat Wilson
rob breckenridge
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