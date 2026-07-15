EXCLUSIVE: Corus shutting down news production in Calgary, Edmonton, transferring to Toronto

Corus, the parent company of Global TV, is preparing to shut down news production in Calgary and Edmonton and transfer the work to Toronto, the Western Standard has learned.Western Standard souces say Corus is expected to make the announcement on Thursday."There will be a lot of layoffs," said the source.One source said the last day of August is when the transfer is set to be completed."From that point on, both Calgary and Edmonton newscasts will be produced remotely from Toronto.Corus has faced severe, ongoing challenges in the broadcasting industry.The company is facing declining revenues from advertising and higher debt costs.In late 2025, the company cut 35–46 jobs in the news department.It has all reduced Corus to a penny stock, closing Wednesday at 4 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.