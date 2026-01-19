News

EXCLUSIVE: Edmonton charter school approved for Somalian students

There's a new charter school being built in Edmonton — for African students.
Jibril Ibrahim, Demetrios Nicolaides
Jibril Ibrahim, Demetrios NicolaidesPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Education
Alberta Schools
Alberta Minister Of Education Demetrios Nicolaides
Garrett Koehler
Demetrios Nicolaides strike
African charter school in Edmonton
Alberta education minister
Association of Alberta Public Charter Schools
Somali Canadian Society of Edmonton
Jibril Ibrahim
Alberta Charter schools
African alberta charter school
Harmony Public Charter School

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news