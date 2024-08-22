News

EXCLUSIVE: Federal mandate forced SaskTel to pay $13,000 for menstrual products

Menstrual products were installed in men's and women's washrooms at SaskTel, all at Ottawa's orders
Menstrual products were installed in men's and women's washrooms at SaskTel, all at Ottawa's ordersCourtesy Ottawa Road Trips
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sasktel
Derrick Hynes
Seamus O'Regan
Julia Van Drie
Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO)
Stephanie Yang Morris
Carol Kraft
Jennifer Ziegler

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news