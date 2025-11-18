EXCLUSIVE: Fifteen more BC Conservative Riding Association board members demand party find new leader

An additional 15 BC Conservative Riding Association board members from across the province have called on caucus to initiate a leadership renewal and replace John Rustad.Their signatures bring the total number to 30.."These fifteen individuals have reviewed the original letter, agree with its contents in their entirety, and fully endorse the urgent call to action made by the original fifteen signatories," Burnaby North President Corey Brooks wrote in a letter to caucus obtained by the Western Standard. "This is no longer a Lower Mainland issue. It is a province-wide demand from the elected leadership of our Riding Associations the very people who knock doors, raise money, and organize the vote in every corner of British Columbia.".Metro Van BC Conservative leaders demand caucus give Rustad the boot.He went on to declare that "the message is unambiguous: continuing with the current leadership makes winning an election virtually impossible and betrays the hopes of every voter and supporter who is relying upon the Conservative Party of BC to save our province.""Caucus now has a clear path and a moral imperative to act," Brooks wrote. "The rules of our parliamentary democracy are explicit: The Leader of a party in legislature serves at the pleasure of Caucus. We respectfully but urgently call on you to exercise that authority and initiate leadership renewal immediately. The grassroots of this party have spoken with one voice. It is time for Caucus to listen."Caucus is set to meet Tuesday evening.More to come...