EXCLUSIVE: Fired Alberta football coach sends legal notice to school demanding job back

An Alberta high school football coach is demanding to be reinstated after being fired over a TikTok video. Coach "Teej" Johannesson was fired from HJ High School in Sylvan Lake over a TikTok video he created discussing his Christian faith and the negative effects of trans ideology on youth.“I have worked with vulnerable youth in group homes, I have seen what these drugs can do. I don’t believe children should become lifelong pharmaceutical patients,” he states in his TikTok video.In Johannesson's demand letter, his lawyer states: "From his perspective, this opposition is consistent with the Alberta government’s position and legislation prohibiting prescribing to minors prescription hormones and providing care to them that involves transition surgeries.".The demand letter mentions the school board division's procedure, in which allegations of "workplace violence" or "workplace harassment" are defined as: "Any act of workplace harassment or workplace violence shall be considered unacceptable conduct whether that conduct occurs at work, on Division grounds, or at division sponsored activities."The TikTok video Johannesson made was not connected to the workplace. The letter states plainly: "given that Mr. Johannesson’s expression in the TikTok Video was not connected to his volunteer work, the principal and the division have no authority to regulate his speech and punish him by the Termination decision which is ultra vires ("beyond the powers.)".Johannesson said his reinstatement is so important because "it's about trying to create some change within the school system.""I think that for too long, one political view, one ideology, has taken hold in the school system.""I'm hoping that this demand letter, and all the attention that they've gotten over this, causes them to make some change."As to whether the school will respond — it seems they already have, as they organized an emergency board information meeting last Wednesday to discuss the demand letter.."I've been in contact with the Chief of Staff for the Minister of Education," Johannesson says."He told me there's a board meeting happening over this demand letter."However — so far "It's been radio silence so far.""We gave it to them, last Wednesday morning," he says. ."And I do know there was a meeting between the school and the school board trustees on Wednesday, that was confirmed by the Minister of Education's chief of staff.""We've heard nothing — they haven't even said that they've received it.""We know that they have, because there was a meeting about it," Johannesson concludes.