EXCLUSIVE: Former MLA criticizes Smith as Alberta Now gains post-referendum support

CALGARY — As the dust settles on the Alberta referendum, many are wondering whether the failed vote for independence will spell the end of the movement's momentum going forward or if defeat will mark the start of a new chapter.Former Alberta MLA Drew Barnes (Cypress-Medicine Hat) believes the failure could provide a boost to his new federal political party, Alberta Now, as supporters of independence may now look for an alternative way to challenge Ottawa’s policies.While 75% of Albertans voted to stay in Canada, Barnes believes the one-quarter (over 500,000 votes) who supported leaving now represent a significant political movement that is unlikely to disappear going forward.“I'm not surprised that that was the result, but I'm glad that 25% of all Albertans want to push Ottawa for fairness and opportunity, and 33% outside of Edmonton and Calgary are willing to take some risk and do some work to push for change,” Barnes told the Western Standard, adding that he also thought the independence movement was “quite well organized.”“They had a lot of credible people come forward. I think it's a building step for those that believe that either Alberta should be free and independent or Alberta should have a stronger position in Canada.”.Smith lays down the law to UCP members regarding Alberta independence going forward.Now, his fledgling party, Alberta Now, which is as a Prairie-style Bloc Québécois, looks to gain support ahead of the next federal election.Barnes, who announced the party’s launch in September at the Capitalism & Morality conference in Calgary, said interest has increased considerably since Monday’s referendum.“For Alberta Now, the number of people signing our request for membership has gone up considerably,” he said.“Our social media followers have skyrocketed in the last two days.”The former Wildrose and United Conservative Party (UCP) MLA added that his party’s central purpose was now to secure a fairer deal for Alberta within Confederation, particularly when it comes to autonomy and resource development.On Wednesday, Premier Danielle Smith said at a press conference in Calgary that United Conservative Party (UCP) members can have their own views on independence, but the party and her government are committed to a “strong Alberta within a united Canada.”She did, however, add that when it comes to UCP members “who cannot reconcile this fact and remain intent on dividing and turning our party into a vehicle for the independence movement, I would respectfully invite them to join a different party.”The premier’s move was criticized by Barnes, who said he couldn’t “believe she said that.”“She’s taking the top-down Ottawa approach of silencing different ideas and criticism,” he stated..'PROCEED WITH CAUTION': Smith discusses Albertans' mild support for referendum proposals.The money — roughly $130 million — that was used for the referendum by the Smith government was also criticized by Barnes, who suggested there were many undecided voters who would have preferred the money to be used on education and health care instead.“[The referendum] was a soft pedal, and it's probably only gonna cause [these issues] to linger,” he said.With Alberta Now planning to run candidates in all of Alberta’s 37 federal ridings going forward, Barnes is hoping his party can capitalize on Albertans’ dissatisfaction with Ottawa and has ambitions of winning more than a single seat, especially considering multiple rural ridings had over 40% support for independence in the referendum, with two of those (Central Peace-Notley and Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) both recording over 50% support.“We’re going to run in all 37 [ridings] and if we can form a base of ten or 20 and potentially have the balance of power in Ottawa, we can really get things done for Alberta families and communities,” he said.“Up to one-third of Albertans in rural areas wanting to challenge Ottawa for a fair deal, that's the main theme. That's the main reason for Alberta Now. I think Alberta should be the freest, most prosperous place. If that’s within Canada, that’s fine. If it’s not within Canada, that’s also fine.”