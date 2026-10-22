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EXCLUSIVE: Former MLA criticizes Smith as Alberta Now gains post-referendum support

As the dust settles on the Alberta referendum, many are wondering whether the failed vote for independence will spell the end of the movement's momentum going forward or if defeat will mark the start of a new chapter.
As the dust settles on the Alberta referendum, many are wondering whether the failed vote for independence will spell the end of the movement's momentum going forward or if defeat will mark the start of a new chapter.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Danielle Smith
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Drew Barnes
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