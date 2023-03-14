Eckville rancher Tim Hoven and Alberta MLA Jason Nixon will face off in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre after all.
Hoven will run as an Independent in the May 29 provincial election, the Western Standard has learned.
This “unique path” to the legislature is the result of Hoven’s efforts to challenge Nixon — House leader under former premier Jason Kenney — for the riding’s nomination being repeatedly rejected by the UCP executive.
It wasn’t a decision made lightly.
“I support (Premier) Danielle Smith and I support the UCP. I am a member of the UCP Party. I don’t support those who stand in the way of democracy. At the end of the day, the people of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre will have their voices heard,” said Hoven in a yet to be released statement obtained by the Western Standard.
The disqualification of Hoven as a nomination candidate on flimsy grounds that alleged he was racist, appeals, and a petition submitted by the constituency association (CA) demanding a special general meeting (SGM) be held allow a vote on reopening the nomination proved futile.
It all led to a deeply divided constituency.Hoven supporters objected to what they deemed unfair representation and the democratic process being ignored.
“Constituents told me they were disheartened they were denied the right to elect their UCP candidate for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre,” said Hoven.
“Many feel we live in a world where we’re being governed by a small select group of politicians.”
“People feel politicians don’t listen, and they're making decisions that aren’t good for the vast majority of people,”
Rimby-Rocky Mountain House Sundre is a “microcosm” of a bigger political problem experienced elsewhere.
“Our constituents stated what they wanted, but their voices weren't heard because outside agendas have priority over what they were saying. Constituents have been repeatedly ignored. They’re tired, they’re frustrated, and many have said they’ve lost hope.”
Hoven said he recognizes running as an Independent will be a challenge, but his “hard-working, unified team” has been in place for a year.
“We’re Albertans. We’re not afraid to chart new paths and we know a lot about tenacity, hard work and grit,” said the father of eight, married to Lorianne 30 years.
In March 2022, Hoven was disqualified from the challenge to replace Nixon.
In a letter to Hoven, Dustin van Vugt, UCP executive director cited an old, inactive social media account, the party alleged is used by white supremacist groups, as the reason.
There was also a letter sent alleging Hoven made racist remarks at a constituency event. The party apparently took it at face value without questioning any of the 100 or so people there.
Hoven appealed. In May 2022 Hoven was informed his appeal of the Provincial Candidate Selection Committee’s (PCSC) decision to disqualify him was denied by the UCP board of directors.
“The rejection of your application is now final and binding,” wrote UCP Executive Director Dustin van Vugt.
As anticipated, the decision created a backlash from Hoven supporters in the constituency.
The pro-Nixon constituency association (CA) board faced a stunning defeat in January at the annual general meeting (AGM). Three new members of the executive, including a new president, and 25 of 27 directors, were elected.
The new board filed a petition to hold a special general meeting (SGM) that would give constituents the chance to vote on whether the party should reopen the nomination.
Nixon supporters countered with a petition calling for the board to be removed.
Both petitions were dropped.
Executive board members were surprised when they learned of a February 17 letter from UCP President Cynthia Moore, in response to a February 14 letter from CA president Aryn Werezak,
Apparently, the provincial executive board was excluded from discussion of the decision to not reopen the nomination.
In the letter, Moore said all avenues in the “all avenues of appeal have been exhausted.”
And constituents had no choice but to accept the fact Nixon would be their candidate.
Werezak responded outlining only “two paths forward.”
The first was to “honour the democracy of our constituency and allow our nomination to be re-opened,” wrote Werezak.
The second path was that Moore “take full 100% responsibility for disallowing the nomination to be re-opened and admit in writing that you denied it being voted on.”
Hoven said he is “thrilled” everyone in the constituency will have a voice.
“We’re all very grateful that together we can look forward to all members of this constituency getting to have their voice back on May 29.”
(4) comments
Thank you Tim! So glad to now have a conservative candidate with integrity.
Gee, I just might move to the Sundre area! Seems to me the constituents have tried getting their voices heard through the 'proper' channels and they've been ignored. Where there's a will, there is most definitely a way and every politician ought to take notice because they are not the all powerful lords they believe themselves to be.
Strange, someone standing up for what the citizens demand. I wish I lived in his riding, I would vote for him rather than anyone who made me a second class citizen in the province I was born in, and especially against anyone who was in the sky palace scandal.
I know we need the UCP, to throughly trounce the NDP, but I still haven't heard an apology from the UCP MLA for my riding. If I could vote directly for Danielle, I would, but I will never give a single tarnished obsolete penny to the UCP.
This is a cautionary tale. If you don't let the grassroots determine, then you risk fracturing the support.
