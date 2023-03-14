Tim Hoven

Tim Hoven

Eckville rancher Tim Hoven and Alberta MLA Jason Nixon will face off in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre after all.

Hoven will run as an Independent in the May 29 provincial election, the Western Standard has learned.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

newday2day
newday2day

Thank you Tim! So glad to now have a conservative candidate with integrity.

PenPen
PenPen

Gee, I just might move to the Sundre area! Seems to me the constituents have tried getting their voices heard through the 'proper' channels and they've been ignored. Where there's a will, there is most definitely a way and every politician ought to take notice because they are not the all powerful lords they believe themselves to be.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Strange, someone standing up for what the citizens demand. I wish I lived in his riding, I would vote for him rather than anyone who made me a second class citizen in the province I was born in, and especially against anyone who was in the sky palace scandal.

I know we need the UCP, to throughly trounce the NDP, but I still haven't heard an apology from the UCP MLA for my riding. If I could vote directly for Danielle, I would, but I will never give a single tarnished obsolete penny to the UCP.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is a cautionary tale. If you don't let the grassroots determine, then you risk fracturing the support.

