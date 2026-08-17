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EXCLUSIVE: I enrolled in the BC Teachers’ Federation anti-racism training so you didn’t have to

I expected to hear about real instances of racism. Instead, I was treated to a hallucinogenic fever dream about Skywoman falling through a hole in the sky landing on a turtle’s back, followed by instructions on how to support DRIPA, UNDRIP and the land-back movement.
An artistic depiction of the Skywoman Falling creation story, featured in the opening module of the BC Teachers’ Federation’s anti-racism training.
An artistic depiction of the Skywoman Falling creation story, featured in the opening module of the BC Teachers’ Federation’s anti-racism training.Illustration created by Alex Zoltan
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