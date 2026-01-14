EXCLUSIVE: Indian immigrant workers protest after province returns PR files in Ontario

TORONTO — A group of immigrant workers is protesting in Ontario after provincial immigration officials returned their permanent residency applications following nearly two years of processing, leaving many without valid work permits and unable to apply through alternative pathways.The workers say they applied under a provincial nominee stream that has since been closed. According to participants in the protest, officials informed them after roughly two years that the government could not determine which applications were fraudulent and which were legitimate, and as a result returned all outstanding files without a final approval or refusal.Protesters say the decision has left them in limbo. Many report that their work permits expired while waiting for a decision, and that they are now unable to work legally. Some have remained in the province on visitor status while seeking what they describe as a fair review of their applications..“We were waiting with hope that one day we would get approval and be able to work again,” said Gandwp Singh, one of the protesters. “Instead, our files were returned, and now we have nothing — no permit and no clear option.”Singh said many applicants cannot apply under other immigration streams because their work experience was gained specifically under the program that was closed. He added that alternative pathways often require a valid work permit, which many no longer have.“The main criteria is that you should have a valid work permit to apply to other streams,” Singh said. “Right now, we don’t have permits. Some of us are only on visitor status, just to stay and ask for a fair review.”.Protesters also questioned the length of the processing time. Singh said applications should have been returned much earlier if the program was going to be shut down.“If they wanted to return the files, they should have done it within months, not after two years,” he said, adding that applicants were repeatedly told to wait for updates, including as recently as the day before the files were returned.The group has been protesting peacefully for several weeks, including demonstrations near the provincial legislature. Singh said some workers have been unable to work for six to eight months while waiting for a decision..“Without work, it is very hard to live,” he said. “We are ready for a yes or a no. In immigration, there is no in-between.”The protesters are calling on the provincial government and the minister responsible for labour and immigration to review their cases or provide a transitional solution. For now, they say they will continue demonstrating in hopes of prompting a response from the province.