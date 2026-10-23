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EXCLUSIVE: 'IT WOULD HAVE FAILED': Smith on why Alberta Pension Plan wasn't on referendum ballot

Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell on October 16, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell on October 16, 2026. Canada Strong and Free Network via X.
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Derek Fildebrandt
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Pension Plan
Abpol
Canada Pension Plan
Alberta referendum
Alberta Next Panel
Alberta Next
Alberta referendum 2026
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