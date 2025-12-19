EXCLUSIVE: Life behind bars for global drug dealer Wedding's alleged Calgary connection

There's a buzz going around Calgary's remand centre as inmates realize the polite and clean cut fellow prisoner is the alleged Calgary connection to global drug dealer Ryan Wedding.Wedding is one of the most wants people in the world with a $15 billion dollar bounty on his head by the United States.The former Canadian Olympic snowboarder runs a global drug conglomerate that nets him profits of $1 billion a year.In a Calgary jail cell sits Allistair Chapman, 33, a Calgary man accused of helping alleged Wedding set up the murder of an FBI informant."A buzz has been going around as other inmates realize who this guy is," said a Western Standard source at the remand centre."Other inmates know who he is. It’s interesting to watch the dynamics. Others will not mess with him.".The source said Chapman doesn't seem to be the normal type of prisoner for the remand centre."He doesn’t fit the norm — he's good looking kid who is extremely nice to evevryone," said the source."Chapman is a model prisoner."Authorities further allege Wedding directed the shooting of federal witness Jonathan Acebedo Garcia, who was killed inside a Medellín, Colombia restaurant on January 31, prior to providing testimony against him."Chapman is alleged to be a member of the “Wedding Criminal Enterprise,” which, according to the indictment, is the largest supplier of cocaine to Canada, operating in Mexico, Colombia, Canada and the U.S.," CBC reported.."U.S. authorities allege that on top of cocaine trafficking, Chapman provided a photo to Gursewak Singh Bal, the operator of The Dirty News, a website that often features information and photos of crime scenes and crime figures. Police allege Bal, who is also facing charges, was paid $10,000 by Chapman to post the photo."The person in the photo was shot dead three months later, five bullets being pumped into his head in Colombia.CBC reported Chapman, a former Alberta Junior Hockey League player, was previously charged in connection with drug and firearms trafficking in 2018.Police said Chapman was the leader of a Calgary-based organized crime group involved in cross-border drug and gun importation/exportation.The group was connected to two murders but the charges were stayed in 2020 after a judge ruled the case took too long to get to trial. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said authorities have worked closely with international partners to pursue Wedding and his network. “We arrested 12 people yesterday in an international takedown,” said Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, noting that one of those arrested was a Canadian lawyer tied to Wedding.Officials said more than 30 individuals have now been arrested or are being sought in connection with the criminal investigation.RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said seven people with alleged ties to Wedding were taken into custody in Canada, including Chapman.Authorities allege Wedding trafficked multi ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico for distribution in the United States and Canada and also engaged in fentanyl smuggling. Officials say he used cryptocurrency, shell corporations and luxury assets including high end vehicles to launder profits.A $13 million dollar Mercedes CLK GTR was among property seized during the investigation..Wedding has been linked to multiple murders across the United States, Canada and Latin America. Law enforcement officials allege he enforces drug debts through violent retaliation.Authorities say he ordered the killing of a federal witness in Colombia in January 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel described Wedding as “a modern day iteration of Pablo Escobar” and compared him to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Patel said law enforcement is confident Wedding will eventually be captured.Canadian and U.S. investigators believe Wedding has been sheltered in Mexico by the Sinaloa cartel, which has recently been designated a terrorist organization by both governments.