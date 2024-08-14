EXCLUSIVE: Longtime BC United/Liberals staffer Mark Robertson now working for BC Conservatives

It has been revealed that longtime BC United/Liberals staffer Mark Robertson has left the party in order to work for the BC Conservatives.He is just the latest to jump ship to join John Rustad and his crew of newcomers, who continue to surge in the polls.."Dear MLAs, Candidates, Presidents, Party Executive & Staff," BC United campaign manager Lindsay Coté noted in a memo. "I am writing to inform you that Mark Robertson is no longer a member of the BC United Staff. He should have no reason to contact you further. If you have any outstanding items, please do not hesitate to contact me directly."There was much speculation over where Robertson had ended up, but Rustad confirmed to the Western Standard that the staffer had, in fact, joined his party."I can confirm that Mark is leaving the BCu and joining our team," he said.More to come...