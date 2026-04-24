News

EXCLUSIVE: Lukaszuk named as early source for NDP-linked outlet in Caylan Ford trial

Things have taken a turn in former UCP nomination candidate Caylan Ford’s defamation trial as former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk has been named as one of Press Progress’ early sources when Facebook Messenger messages linked to Ford began to circulate.
Things have taken a turn in former UCP nomination candidate Caylan Ford’s defamation trial as former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk has been named as one of Press Progress’ early sources when Facebook Messenger messages linked to Ford began to circulate.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Ndp
Caylan Ford
Thomas Lukaszuk
Toronto Star
Abpol
Karim Jivraj
Alberta Ucp
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
Alberta Forever Canada
Luke LeBrun

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news