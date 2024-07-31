News

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Fibi, Calgary police dog at Paris 2024 Olympics

Meet Fibi, Calgary police dog at Paris 2024 Olympics
Meet Fibi, Calgary police dog at Paris 2024 OlympicsSubmitted to Western Standard by Calgary Police Service
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Montreal
Calgary Police Service
Rcmp
Yyc
Yyccc
Explosive Detection Dog Fibi
2024 Olympic Games in Paris
French authorities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news