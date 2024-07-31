EXCLUSIVE: Meet Fibi, Calgary police dog at Paris 2024 Olympics

Calgary Police Service (CPS) Explosive Detection Dog Fibi was part of a Canadian deployment to France to assist in securing the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. .The RCMP under request of French authorities assembled a police squad to represent Canada in providing safety and security detail, including officers and canines from Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal. .This is the norm for “any large-scale international event,” CPS said ahead of the Games. Fibi and her handler, Const. Chris Dilschneider, spent 10 days in Paris to “assist with venue security searches” and aid in coordinated “policing efforts with the France police,” CPS told the Western Standard on Tuesday, after Fibi and Dilschneider safely returned to Calgary. .CPS said it maintains strong relationships with law authorities around the globe, and emphasized France in particular is important, given France and Canada’s “common history” and shared “vision for the future,” where international police cooperation will be needed. .“The Calgary Police Service works closely with our international partners, and we maintain a strong relationship with law enforcement agencies from around the world,” said CPS. “United by a common history and a strong relationship, Canada and France share a vision for the future, which includes police to police cooperation.”