News

EXCLUSIVE: MEI warns Canadians face long waits for new drugs under federal price controls

A pharmacist counts prescription drugs (source: CBC)
A pharmacist counts prescription drugs (source: CBC)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Health Canada
Montreal Economic Institute
Emmanuelle B. Faubert

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news