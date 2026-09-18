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EXCLUSIVE: MRU prof says school's neutrality 'creeping' away as meditation space becomes Muslim prayer room

MRU, meditation room
MRU, meditation roomCBC; MRU website
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Mount Royal University
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Mru
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alberta university
mount royal meditation room
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