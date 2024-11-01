EXCLUSIVE: MTO launches investigation into ‘OCTOBER7’ licence plate

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) “immediately launched” an investigation into a licence plate glorifying the October 7 terror attacks on Israel. The ministry has suspended the 'OCTOBER7' licence plate and the owner issued a return order.An image of a smiling man holding up the Ontario licence plate with one hand and giving the peace sign with the other has been circulating on social media, with accusations the plate glorifies Hamas terrorists. .The MTO “has zero tolerance for any form of hate,” a media spokesperson told the Western Standard Friday morning.“After discovering the license plate in question, we immediately launched an investigation," the spokesperson said. Further, Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria, has “ordered a comprehensive review of the process to prevent this from happening again.”“We urge the public to report any concerning license plates so we can investigate promptly and thoroughly.”.The image of the man holding the offensive plate has caused an outcry online this week, including from elected officials.Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari said “this is sick.”“Did no one at Service Ontario or the MTO stop to think that maybe issuing an ‘October7’ licence plate is a red flag?” wrote Gold on X.“Do you feel safe knowing this sick person who glorifies terrorism can drive, in light of the recent terrorist truck attack in Israel?”.Hampstead, QC, Mayor Jeremy Levi called in “unthinkable” and compared it to an American having a licence plate that says “September11.”“A license plate that commemorates the brutal atrocities of October 7. How can this staggering failure of judgment be justified?” he wrote on X.“It’s an unconscionable insult to every victim and survivor, and an affront to basic decency.” I call on the minister to take swift action—this offensive license plate must be immediately recalled and canceled. Anything less is a blatant disregard for justice and morality.” .The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said they first heard the plate had been issued in March and “immediately contacted" MPP Todd McCarthy to urge the government to “stop the abuse of license plate issuance, report any hate-related actions to police, and ensure that Service Ontario enforces its guidelines.”“These guidelines explicitly state that 'no license plate shall be issued if it contains content expressing contempt, ridicule, or superiority based on race, religion, ethnicity, political affiliation, and other protected categories,’” wrote CIJA on Twitter (“X”).“We understand that the Ontario government responded swiftly by invalidating this plate, making it illegal for it to be used on any vehicle.”“October 7 should never be celebrated—it marks the day that Hamas terrorists brutally massacred 1,200 men, women, and children in Israel in their attempt to eradicate the world’s only Jewish state, resulting in the greatest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.”