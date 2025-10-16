News

EXCLUSIVE: Neudorf tasked with revamping Alberta’s electricity market under new Smith mandate

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf.
Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Electricity
Electricity Demand
Nathan Neudorf
Electricity Consumption
electricity market

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news