EXCLUSIVE: Niagara MP challenges Ottawa on asylum seeker hotel program

TORONTO — Tory MP Fred Davies says recent government-linked hotel purchases for asylum seekers raise unanswered questions about transparency, costs, and long-term impacts on communities.In an interview, Davies pointed to a hotel acquisition in Pickering as part of a broader concern over how federal immigration policies are being implemented through municipal partnerships.Davies referenced previous statements from Immigration Minister Lina Diab, who said the federal government was no longer directly paying for hotel rooms for asylum seekers. He argued that while technically accurate, the statement did not fully disclose that agreements were being finalized with municipalities to purchase hotels using federal funding.According to Davies, the Immigrant Housing Assistance Program has enabled municipalities such as Ottawa to acquire properties for asylum seekers, including a hotel reportedly purchased for $40 million. He said similar arrangements appear to be underway in Pickering.Davies said he intends to raise the issue in parliamentary committee, though he noted that opportunities to do so have narrowed following recent shifts in committee composition..The MP also pointed to broader concerns about Canada’s immigration and student visa systems. He cited testimony suggesting some institutions, including Conestoga College and Niagara College, have seen international students claiming asylum in notable numbers. Davies said such cases raise questions about whether individuals are entering Canada with the intention of seeking asylum or using it as a means to extend their stay.He questioned how housing costs for asylum claimants are being managed and whether federally funded property purchases represent an effective use of public funds. Davies also raised concerns about long-term ownership, maintenance costs, and whether taxpayers would benefit from any future sale or appreciation of these assets.In discussing potential community impacts, Davies referenced prior use of hotels for asylum seekers in Niagara Falls, where he said tourism-related businesses were affected after hotels were rented for extended periods. He also cited increased demand on local emergency services during that time.Davies added that he plans to seek further details from the federal government, including the terms of agreements with municipalities and the long-term plans for properties acquired under the program.The minister’s office has not publicly responded to these specific concerns. Meanwhile, opposition critics, including Michelle Rempel Garner, have previously raised questions about the government’s handling of immigration and housing policies.