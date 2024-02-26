EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau hosts $11K garden party for mainstream media

A freedom of information request has provided details on what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent to wine and dine mainstream media at a garden party.The event was held on June 13, 2023 at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. The one-day event cost taxpayers $11,651, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has revealed. IPA and blonde ale craft beer was sourced from the Ten12 and Nita Biju brewing companies. Sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon wine was purchased from Chateau des Charmes. Food was ordered from North & Navy, Town/Citizen, Si Senior and the Merry Dairy.Cost totals were $1,320 for booze, $4,841 for food, $1,315 for staff and $4,175 for sanitation.According to a report from the Hill Times, food included cacio e pepe pasta made fresh with a giant wheel of parmesan cheese, salted caramel and hibiscus passionfruit ice cream, tinga de pollo tostadas, vegetarian pastor tacos, fresh ship sliders and tuna tartar.Journalists from the CBC, the Globe and Mail, the Canadian Press, the National Post, the Toronto Star, CTV and Global were in attendance.Politicians present included Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, former Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.Annual garden parties at Canada’s official residences are a longstanding tradition on Parliament Hill, according to reports from several media outlets.The three major national parties, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, have all participated in this tradition, although it remains unclear what the previous garden parties cost or if taxpayers were sent the bill."What kind of message does it send for politicians and media to be wining and dining with each other on the taxpayer tab?" asked CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano."I like a bush party as much as the next guy, but I don’t stick taxpayers with the tab when me and my buddies want to crush a couple cold ones."The gathering was more posh than a bush party. Rideau Cottage has 22 rooms and two levels and is a national heritage site. The Ottawa bungalow was built for $5,000 in 1967, less than half the cost of the party in nominal terms."Struggling taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for higher-paid politicians to network with the media," Terrazzano said."How about we balance the budget before politicians use taxpayers’ money to throw a party?"Receipts acquired by the information request are attached below. Certain staffing expenses must be deducted from the receipts to get the accurate total for the cost to taxpayers for the media garden party.