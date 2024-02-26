News

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau hosts $11K garden party for mainstream media

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted the media at a $11,651 party at his cottage last year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted the media at a $11,651 party at his cottage last year.Courtesy Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Globe And Mail
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Rideau Cottage
Canadian Press

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news