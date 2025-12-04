EXCLUSIVE: Police hate crime team investigates Calgary barber shop for viral 'antisemitic' and 9/11 videos

A Calgary barbershop is under investigation after videos containing "antisemitic" remarks and another clip referencing the 9/11 attacks were posted to its social media accounts.The videos, allegedly filmed inside Cavalier Barbershop, 1342 Northmount Dr. N.W., were widely circulated online in recent days. The clips depict comments directed at Jewish people along with another segment reacting to 9/11 footage..Calgary police confirmed they are looking into the matter."We are aware of these videos, and we can confirm that our Hate Crime Prevention Team is leading the investigation. No further details are available at this time," Calgary Police Service said in a statement provided to the Western Standard..The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) also responded, calling the content alarming."The antisemitic content shared by this business is reprehensible and deeply concerning. We are glad to see that authorities are investigating this matter, and we expect accountability. Those who commit crimes motivated by hate must face real consequences," said Nico Slobinsky, Vice President of CIJA’s Pacific Region.When contacted by the Western Standard, a representative for Cavalier Barbershop said the business hired an external advertising company to manage its TikTok and other social media accounts, claiming the owners were unaware of what was being posted until after it gained traction.."We had a problem with our advertisement team. We hired some teams from the Philippines and Alpha Cyber," the representative said. "They were taking care of our TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, and we had no idea what was being posted. By the time we got to it, it was too late."The spokesperson confirmed the videos were filmed inside the shop but said they believed the footage would be used for a different concept."It was filmed, but we thought we were filming for a completely different video," they said. "We deleted everything. We tried to damage control as much as we could.".In a follow-up call, another employee stated that the people initially contacted were workers rather than owners. The employee disputed the interpretation of the 9/11-related clip, claiming it was not intended to mock the attacks."If you rewatch the video, nowhere in the videos are they being made fun of. It was a reaction to seeing the buildings getting hit," he said. "We are not saying we hate Jews. We don't hate anyone. The content person just put it out. History might not have been exactly how it says, and that's all it was. It wasn't 'we hate Jews'."When asked whether the business stands by the statements made in the videos, the employee declined to comment.The shop’s TikTok account has since been deleted. Police have not released additional details about the investigation and no charges have been announced.