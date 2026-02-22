News

EXCLUSIVE POLL: Albertans say cost of living, healthcare are top concerns, while independence, crime lag behind

A new Mainstreet Research survey suggests most Albertans are far more focused on the cost of living and healthcare than on sovereignty, immigration or crime.
A new Mainstreet Research survey suggests most Albertans are far more focused on the cost of living and healthcare than on sovereignty, immigration or crime.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare
Abpoli
Education
Poll
Cost Of Living
Abpol
Mainstreet Research
Quito Maggi
Healthcare Alberta
poll 2026
Mainstreet Research poll 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news