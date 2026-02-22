EXCLUSIVE POLL: Albertans say cost of living, healthcare are top concerns, while independence, crime lag behind

CALGARY — As the debate over independence continues to rage across Alberta, a new Mainstreet Research survey suggests most Albertans are far more focused on the cost of living and healthcare than on sovereignty, immigration or crime.Over 1,500 Albertans were asked to name the single greatest issue of concern for themselves and their families, and 26% of respondents cited the cost of living, making it the top issue province-wide, with healthcare following close behind at 22% Alberta independence and “threats to freedoms” each registered at 9%, while immigration came in at 8% and crime was surprisingly low at 3%..The relatively low ranking of crime and immigration may come as a surprise given how prominently both are currently featuring in the political landscape, but, Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research, cautioned that respondents were asked to identify their single most important issue.“It’s the most important issue,” Maggi said. “It doesn’t mean immigration isn’t a top issue. It’s just not the top issue.”Maggi also argued that economic anxiety is currently overshadowing other concerns for most Albertans.“I think people start thinking about other factors after they meet their basic needs — housing, food, access, safety,” he said. “There’s a lot of economic uncertainty and anxiety out there, not just in Canada but globally. That instability makes cost of living front and centre.”The poll also showed sharp partisan divides over the issues. .Among federal Conservative voters, nearly 30% cited the cost of living as their top concern — well ahead of healthcare at 10.4%.Taxes, spending and deficits register at 12.3% among Conservatives, while 11.9% named Alberta independence and 10.7% cite threats to freedoms.By contrast, Liberal voters prioritize healthcare above all other options.More than one-third — 34.1% — say healthcare is their greatest concern, compared to 19.4% who cite cost of living..Only 7.1% of Liberal voters name Alberta independence as their top issue.The divide is even more pronounced among People’s Party supporters, where 44.2% cite “threats to freedoms” as their primary concern — far outpacing cost of living or healthcare.Healthcare remains particularly salient among women, who are significantly more likely than men to cite it as their top concern.Seniors also rank healthcare more highly than younger voters, though cost of living leads across all age groups.Independence, despite ongoing political momentum and public debate, does not rank first among any age cohort.Crime’s 3% showing also stands out, especially given common assumptions that economic pressures faced by the public can correlate with rising crime rates and safety concerns.Maggi said that “usually safety is an issue, but it’s not necessarily a day-to-day concern.”He added that in many jurisdictions, crime concerns tend to revolve more around property than personal safety, which may lower its score compared to inflation, grocery bills or access to healthcare.Still, across parties and regions of Alberta, economic pressures consistently rise to the top, and despite the prominence of the sovereignty debate, just 9% of respondents named independence as their greatest concern.The findings suggest that while constitutional questions may animate political movements and party bases, most Albertans remain focused on immediate economic realities and the healthcare system.The survey was conducted from February 10 to 12, 2026, with a sample of 1,504 adults aged 18 and older living in Alberta and was intended to represent the voting population.The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.