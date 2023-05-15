The Alberta United Conservative Party holds a slim advantage in voter intentions at 48%, according to a poll conducted by Sovereign North Strategies on behalf of the Western Standard.
The Alberta NDP are close behind in second place (47%), according to the poll.
After the Alberta NDP came the Alberta Party at (3%,) another party (2%) and the Alberta Greens (1%).
The poll said the NDP have the lead in Calgary (49%) and Edmonton (58%). It said the Alberta UCP are ahead in central (61%), northern (50%), and southern (54%) Alberta.
When asked which party leader people would prefer to see as premier following the election, NDP leader Rachel Notley (51%) leads Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (49%).
When asked if they have a favourable or unfavourable opinion of the party leaders, the poll said Notley has a net favourability of +3% (49% to 46%). It added Smith has a net negative favourability of -10% (41% to 51%).
A sizeable portion of respondents said they would prefer a UCP majority (44%) or minority (3%). Less than half of respondents stated they would prefer an NDP majority (42%) or minority (8%).
The poll was conducted using interactive voice response technology and texting among a sample of 2,491 Albertan adults from May 1 to 7. It has a margin of error of +/- 1.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I do fear that the UCP establishment is not supporting Smith at all in this as she was basically put there by the Take Back Alberta movement. The old guard would rather see the party burn and the province as opposed to letting actual citizen taxpayers run it
The poll is bs. People lie for fun. It asked your gender...lol
"The poll was conducted using interactive voice response technology and texting". There is your problem, the vast majority of the over 50 population hang up when they get automated unsolicited phone calls or text messages. BTW., some polls put the ndp in the lead right until election day.
I cannot believe that Alberta would vote for stupid socialist / communist government which has failed anywhere it has been tried.
Yep, but those on the left have been duped into thinking that next time it will work. Next time they'll get it right. Next time, next time, next time. A person only has to look at basically every country in South America to see where Socialism leads.
I’ve read about three different polls now in the past week on WS. They are quite dynamic! So how much attention should I give them?
LOL. The polls sure provoke a response!
Well they didn't poll me and I'm sure not voting for Ms. Trump. Believes me to be the same as a na zi sympathizer because I got a covid vaccine? Oh yeah that's the kind of incoherent leadership that AB needs.
I see you watched the video closely.
She was noting how the public folded to authoritarian propaganda. Give your head a shake.
Stop believing the NDP's twisted propaganda.
These polls are a joke. One says the NDP is leading by 7, the next says the UCP is leading by 5. This one says its basically a tie. I honestly don't know what to think. I had hoped that Calgary would come to its senses after electing that leftist loon mayor but now I'm not so sure.
