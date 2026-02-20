News

EXCLUSIVE: Poll shows majority of BC Conservative members 'fear' party could become BC Liberals 2.0

Most were also expressed concern that the new leader may not "share conservative values."
BC Flag
BC FlagPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Leadership Race
Bc Conservatives
Bc United
Bc Liberals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news