EXCLUSIVE: Poll shows over half of BC Conservative voters 'unsure' who they want as leader

A poll conducted by ERG National Research has found that a majority of BC Conservative voters are "unsure" who they'd like to see lead the party.Of the 1,023 people surveyed between January 10 and 12, 52.1% said they had not yet been convinced by any campaign to vote for their particular candidate.When asked "if a vote were held today for the leadership of the BC Conservatives, which candidate would you support," the remaining 47.9% were split across the board. Of those, 22.8% backed Former Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, while BC Conservative MLA Peter Milobar and businessman Yuri Fulmer were not far behind at 18.5% each. BC Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare and political commentator Caroline Elliott emerged with 16.3%, while Iain Black sat at 3.3%..When asked who their second choice would be, the distribution was similar.Respondents were also asked if there were candidates they would "never vote for." In that case, 52.1% were "unsure." Among the 47.1% who had an opinion, 53.8% said Black, while just 2.2% said Clare.Shortly after the poll was conducted, Independent Contractors and Businesses Association president and CEO Chris Gardner exited the race due to a prostate cancer diagnosis. Since then, contractor Warren Hamm, MLAs Bruce Banman and Steve Kooner, and former Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones have thrown their hats in the ring.Former leader John Rustad has hinted at running, however he has not revealed his final decision. To be considered, candidates must submit 250 nomination signatures and a $5,000 application fee by Sunday February 15.