Election races

Election races 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party would lose a few battleground seats to the NDP in the Calgary and Edmonton areas if an election happened now, according to polls conducted by Sovereign North Research and provided to the Western Standard

The polls released Friday were conducted in eight ridings — seven of them considered battlegrounds by various politicos — with sample sizes of a few hundred people each. 

Calgary-Peigan race

Calgary-Peigan 
Calgary-Cross race

Calgary-Cross race 
Strathcona-Sherwood Park

Strathcona-Sherwood Park 
Fort McMurray

Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Heh, I think my head is going to explode from all these polls.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Every village has their share of idiots, Edmonton and Calgary apparently have more than the provincial average.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I live in Calgary NW. Although Sawhaney is not my preferred candidate, I will vote UCP.

Having stated my intention, I just can't see the NDP winning this riding. UCP lawn signs dominate.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.